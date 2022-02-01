Dave Matthews Band stopping in Virginia Beach for 2022 tour

FILE – This May 4, 2019 file photo shows Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The Dave Matthews Band are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dave Matthews Band is stopping in Virginia Beach for their 2022 tour.

The band will be stopping by the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 23 as part of their 2022 North American summer tour.

Tickets open to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.

Get your tickets HERE.

As part of the tour, the band is partnering with the organization The Nature Conservancy to plant one million trees for 2022. The Nature Conservancy aims to be a force in the forest restoration efforts with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world.



The partnership between the two began in 2020 and has planted two million trees so far. Concertgoers can join in by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree.