Dave Hansen is stepping down as Virginia Beach’s city manager

FILE — Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen (R) explains how an employee listening session focusing on the mass shooting will work as Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, Centerville (L) and Mayor Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach (C) look on. (Credit: WAVY/Kevin Romm)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dave Hansen is stepping down as the city manager in Virginia Beach.

In an email obtained by 10 On Your Side, Hansen told city officials he will be resigning from his post Wednesday and submitting for retirement.

I want you to know I will remain your biggest cheerleader and don’t you ever believe you are anything less than the very best. Take care of yourselves, your coworkers and our citizens. Dave Hansen

The Virginia Beach Communications Office issued a news release Wednesday that said Hansen’s decision came after a “lengthy discussion” Tuesday with Mayor Bobby Dyer and members of city council.

Hansen named Deputy City Manager Tom Leahy as acting manager pending council’s decision on appointing an interim on Sept. 3, the news release said.

“Dave deserves tremendous credit for all he has accomplished during his tenure with the city,” Dyer said in a statement. “His focus on building our solid infrastructure to rallying the city to support the incredibly successful Something in the Water, Dave has achieved more in the last three and a half years than many managers accomplish in their entire careers. I want to personally thank him for his service and dedication and wish him a well-earned retirement.”

This comes weeks after the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference called for him to be fired from his position — citing reasons including his “behavior, comments, and lack of leadership over the last three years.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.