‘Daily heroes’: Certain Virginia Beach essential workers can apply for free historic wedding venue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Essential workers: masks partially cover their faces and they work under the inherent stress associated with saving lives. No paycheck can begin to compensate them for the long hours, risks, and unmitigated exhaustion they face as essential workers.

As we count down to the end of 2020, the people who operate the historic de Witt Cottage, which was built in 1895 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, have something special for certain essential workers.

Cottage operators will give away a free wedding venue to five brides- or grooms-to-be who are nurses, firefighters, emergency medical technicians law enforcement officers, and active duty military work or live in Virginia Beach.

One couple per profession will be selected.

“During this whole entire pandemic, they have gone out and done their jobs and we want to give back,” said Events Coordinator Martha Davenport.

The historic de Witt Cottage, the oldest remaining cottage structure on the Oceanfront was built by Bernard Peabody Holland, the first mayor of Virginia Beach. It has survived numerous Atlantic storms and the pandemic of 1918. A century later, those battling the pandemic of 2020 will be recognized or their service.

“We wanted to focus on those great at work heroes what I call ‘daily heroes’ that had to put their lives on hold to ensure the safety of our community both in Virginia Beach at home and abroad,” said Davenport.

(Photo courtesy: de Witt Cottage)

In addition to the free venue, the cottage has secured other bonuses, including a free night’s stay at the historic Cavalier Hotel or the new Marriott Hotel at the Oceanfront. Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of judges and winners will be notified on Feb. 1, 2021.

Qualifying applicants can nominate themselves or have a loved one write on their behalf, a 100-word or less statement on why this essential worker deserves to say ‘I do’ in a venue that is listed on the city, state, and National Registers of Historic Places.

Written nominations can be submitted until Dec. 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. on the cottage website which also contains details on the terms and conditions.

“If this brings them just a bit of happiness after all that they’ve gone through, then we have done what we wanted to do,” Davenport said.

Latest Posts: