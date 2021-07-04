Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following crash on Virginia Beach Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A cyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Virginia Beach Blvd. on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. A sedan was traveling westbound when it struck a bicyclist that was attempting to cross the northbound lanes.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the sedan was also transported to the hospital but is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.