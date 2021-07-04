Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following crash on Virginia Beach Blvd.

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A cyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Virginia Beach Blvd. on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. A sedan was traveling westbound when it struck a bicyclist that was attempting to cross the northbound lanes.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the sedan was also transported to the hospital but is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10