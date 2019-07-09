Customer at Va. Beach CVS assaulted during robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating the robbery of a CVS after a customer was injured during the act.

Police say three men robbed the store in the 6000 block of Indian River Road shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

Three employees and one customer were in the store at the time.

According to police, the lone customer was struck by one of the suspects. He was treated by medics on scene and is expected to recover.

Police are seeking your assistance in identifying the three male suspects who robbed the store. They were last seen leaving in a vehicle, but police say they don’t know what direction.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest.