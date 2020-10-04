Cullipher Farm owners in Virginia Beach say pumpkin picking is picking up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Is your family looking for a fun, Fall, outdoor activity? Look no further than Cullipher Farms.



The Cullipher family says they may have their apple trees open for picking for a few more days. They’ve been available for picking since early August. The family says right now, they’re moving into their pumpkin picking season.



They say to keep people safe, they are having a limited number of customers come to the farm.



“If you’re coming this way, I highly suggest you have a ticket before you make the drive were trying to keep everyone healthy and safe,” said owner Jane Cullipher.

Her son says they’ve seen a lot of return customers this year.



“Just people looking to get out and find things to do with more restrictions, trying to get out in some open space and get free, so to speak,” said Jane’s son Jeb Cullipher.

They are asking people wear a mask when interacting with staff, but people can take it off when they explore the 32-acre farm. The family encourages people to check their Facebook page to see when they’re open and when picking is available.

Latest Posts