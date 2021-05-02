Crush Cancer VB returns amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members cycled with a waterfront view for a good cause Sunday.

“I think everyone’s been affected by cancer in some way in their life, so I came out here to support,” said cycler Mari Hutchison.

Crush Cancer Virginia Beach returned after having to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic.

However, this time it was not at the gym, but outside at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.

“We’d like to see continued support for this year after year. This is important to us. My wife, MJ, passed away from cancer and we won’t give up until we beat this thing,” said co-chair of Crush Cancer, Tony Nero.

The proceeds benefit Cycle for Survivor in support of the cancer research. $1.3 million dollars has been raised since the event began.

“We’ve been named one of the most charitable cities in the entire country and it really shows,” said co-chair Rosemary Wilson.

10 On Your Side has been helping Crush Cancer since 2016 with our Andy Fox leading the charge.

For the Foxxer himself, he says it’s a cause that’s dear to his heart.

“I lost my mom and I lost my dad. I still get emotional about it, that’s why we’re all out here to crush cancer,” said Andy.

Organizers had a surprise up their sleeve for him as a thank you for years of help getting the word out.

“We’ve got what we’re calling a legacy bike. It’s a really cool thing we’re going to have at all the events going forward,” organizers announced while handing the bike to Andy.

If you couldn’t make it, you can still donate by clicking HERE.