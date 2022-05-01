VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crush Cancer pedaled back into shape in Hampton Roads over the weekend.

Many community members, along with 10 On Your Side’s and Andy Fox and Team WAVY, participated in the weekend fundraising event to crush rare cancers.

The event was held Sunday at Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club in Virginia Beach.

Since it began 7 years ago, the local mission has successfully raised more than $1.3 million through the help of generous sponsors, donors, and 1,600 indoor cyclists.

10 On Your Side has had three children ambassadors touched by cancer.

Ben Goldberg, who loved to dance to Michael Jackson.

Michaeyla Nadeau, who lost a leg and climbed Mt. Trashmore with us.

And Landon Sanderl, who lived almost all his 12 years with cancer and who inspired his classmates at Lynnhaven Middle School. He rode one of the cycles for Crush Cancer in a scene we will never forget. As he rode, all his classmates chanted, “Landon. Landon. Landon.”

Crush Cancer event at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht club we unveiled a new legacy bike to honor Landon Sanderl who lived almost all his 12 years with cancer and inspired us and his classmates at Lynnhaven Middle School. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/YOxPbtuBzG — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) May 1, 2022

You can also donate to WAVY Warriors and Andy’s fight to raise money for rare cancer research. Every dollar raised goes straight to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to pioneer research and clinical trials.