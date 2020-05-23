Crowds gather at VB Oceanfront for Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach welcomed back visitors on Friday, nearly two months after being closed for anything except exercising and fishing.

Visitors returning to the beach will see signs promoting a more cautious day at the beach. Reminders about restrictions are also posted.

“People got to realize it’s not going to be business as usual but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go down there and enjoy yourself,” Public Works Department spokesman Drew Lankford said.

Aside from the “clean teams” and beach ambassadors, the city is preparing for Memorial Day weekend as usual.

“We’re putting in some extra crews. We’re extending hours to have crews down there cleaning up. We’re putting extra trash cans on the beach,” Lankford said.

Governor Northam was at the Oceanfront Saturday and reminded Virginians to stay safe and stay conscious of the coronavirus outbreak over this Memorial Day weekend.

.@GovernorVA is at the oceanfront today where the beaches are packed with people enjoying the warm weather. Are people social distancing? How are they enforcing it? I’ll tell you what he has to say today on @WAVY_News at 6 pic.twitter.com/1mMxNXMCSK — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) May 23, 2020

Northam said people should still practice safe social distancing guidelines over the holiday. There are still some parts of Virginia, including Accomack in our region, that have not moved to phase 1 of reopening and remain under the stay-at-home orders.

State officials warned extra law enforcement will be out on the roads enforcing speed limits.

Northam said the Virginia War Memorial’s annual Memorial Day ceremony would be held virtually this year and said the state would be flying its flags at half-mast.

“I want to remind people of what Memorial Day means, and that is that many men and women who wore the cloth paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can have the freedoms we enjoy every day,” he said.

