Crowds brave high temps for a day at the beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Despite the heat, lots of people visited the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday.

WAVY TV’s Kayla Gaskins was there where crowds of people braved the high temperatures for a day at the beach.

A surface temperature thermometer measured the sand temperature to be hotter than the concrete temperature, with the concrete measuring 108 degrees and the sand coming in at 110.

Officials are encouraging people to drink plenty of water in these extreme temperatures and to stay in the shade if you can.

The City of Virginia Beach says visitors can go to any public library, recreation center or shopping mall to cool off.

In Norfolk, officials suggest people who need a break from the heat head to one of the local libraries or the lobby of City Hall.

The City of Portsmouth will activate “Cool City” Cooling Stations for individuals due to the excessive outside temperatures this week.

A complete list of cooling stations across Hampton Roads can be found at this link.