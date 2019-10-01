Cross country walkers for VB mass shooting victims reach halfway point

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the past month they’ve been walking. And walking. And walking.

Members of VB Strong Coast 2 Coast started their trek from the Santa Monica pier back towards Hampton Roads, on September 2.

The four Virginia Beach residents are walking 50 miles a day, crossing from state to state in memory of the deadly mass shooting in May.

The group is now halfway across the country.

“Our days and times run together,” said Daryl Fischer. “Sometimes we look at each other as a team and ask ‘what day is it today?'”

They’re walking not only to bring awareness, but also to raise money for the families and victims affected by the deadly shooting.

“People always think this could never happen in my town, it could never happen to one of my family members and it has,” Fischer said.

The trek isn’t easy. They have walked on mostly dirt roads and now find themselves in Kansas.

Members have lost on average about 10 pounds, gone through two pairs of shoes and come across snakes and other critters.

“I mean we passed cows, deer and one night in Arizona we saw some coyotes out there,” Fisher added.

What this trip has also done is given its members a chance to reflect on why every stride is important.

“We stand strong,” Fischer said. “We are VB strong. We stand together strong as a community.”

Members of VB Strong Coast 2 Coast plan to step back into Virginia Beach at the end of this month.

They hope to raise $500,000 for the families of the deadly shooting.

On their website you can find information on how to give and to track their progress.