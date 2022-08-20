VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a woman in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive.

A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a woman in Virginia Beach. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

She’s described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, 115 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black baseball cap.

Officials says Covington’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Covington is asked to call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4101.