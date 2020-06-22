Crime moving north on Pacific and Atlantic Avenues in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Based on what can be seen so far at the Oceanfront, there’s no doubt the summer season is off to a tough start with COVID-19, protests, shootings, and now the latest homicide in Virginia Beach.

Whatever happened in the 31 Ocean Retail Shoppes parking lot shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning likely got picked up on one of three security cameras.

“We shared the video with the police. We had good video,” 31st Street Hilton General Manager Tino DeStefano said. We asked DeStefano if he saw something in the video, but he declined to say.

What our WAVY crew saw was a man’s body lying outside the passenger side of a white car inside the garage located at 30th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The parking garage is owned by the city but leased to the 31st Street Hilton, which patrols the parking garage every two hours along with Virginia Beach Police,

“The Virginia Beach Police Department does a very diligent job in making the rounds. We see them in there quite often. We’re just surprised that something like this happens so far north up on 30th street,” DeStefano said.

That’s because much of Oceanfront crime on Atlantic and Pacific avenues occurs further south, down between 13 and 22nd streets. 30th street is the site of Virginia Beach’s latest homicide.

“It really worries me,” said Heather Mathias, who is manager of the Flip Flop Shop. Her customers and employees park in the parking garage.

“And all of this is really weird because 31st is normally the safest part of the Oceanfront around here,” she said. “Now that everything is getting up here that is getting a little too close to home for me.”

The recent homicide will likely impact Mathias and the way she operates her business.

“We were planning by next week to be opening back up to 11 p.m. Now I think we just might stay at 10 p.m. right now, so I know it’s a safer hour,” she said.

If you can help police with any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

