VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are responding to a townhome fire Thursday morning in the Woods at London Bridge subdivision, off N. Great Neck Road.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it’s in the 300 block of Falling Lane, just off Reagan Avenue. The 911 call came in at 10:15 a.m.

There are no other details available at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.