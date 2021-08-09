Crews to close portion of Wesleyan Dr. in Virginia Beach for sanitary sewer work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) —Crews are temporarily closing a portion of Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach for sanitary work.

The closures are scheduled to begin on August 11 and are expected to remain for several days.

Hampton Roads Sanitary District (HRSD) will perform sanitary sewer work requiring the temporary closures of the eastbound left-turn lane and inside lane on Wesleyan Drive just west of Diamond Springs Road and the westbound inside lane on Wesleyan Drive just east of Diamond Springs Road.