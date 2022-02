Crews responded to a hazmat incident at Diamond Springs Road and Northampton Blvd. in Virginia Beach on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Walter Hildebrand/WAVY)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters have responded to a hazmat situation at Diamond Springs Road, just off Northampton Blvd. on Thursday morning.

It’s in the 1300 block of Diamond Springs, across Northampton Blvd. from the Wawa. The 911 call came in at 9:06 a.m., dispatchers said.

Firefighters shared a map.

The incident isn’t affecting traffic in the area, and firefighters haven’t said anything about evacuations at this time.