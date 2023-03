VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a working fire Thursday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 5300 block of Yellow Knife Court. This is at the Indian Lakes Apartments.

Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Chris Omahen

Photo Courtesy: Susan Brown-Clukey

Officials are asking people to avoid the area and are warning motorists of heavy traffic at Hiawatha Dr. and Indian Lakes Blvd.

No further information has been released at this time.