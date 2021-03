For more information, please email vbfdpio@vbgov.com or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews from Virginia Beach and Chesapeake responded to a shed fire Friday.

On March 12, around 7:17 p.m., crews were called to the 1700 block of Joplin Lane located in the Brandon section of Virginia Beach.

Arriving officers say there was a fully engulfed shed fire.

The fire was quickly knocked down and was under control within minutes.

Auto-aid was provided by Chesapeake Fire Department.

There was no extension, and the cause is under investigation.