4 residents displaced following house fire on Wessex Ln in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department around 11 a.m. Saturday, crews are currently working the residential fire in the 100 block of Wessex Lane.

Police say the call for the fire came in around 10:50 a.m.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported. However, officials say the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

No further information has been released.