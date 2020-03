VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are investigating a fire that displaced four people in Chesapeake Beach area of Virginia Beach on Sunday night.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Seaview Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke conditions as they entered the structure. The fire was marked under control at 11:11 p.m.

A dog died in the fire, no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.