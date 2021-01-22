Cat rescued from house fire on Sandoval Drive in Virginia Beach

(Courtesy: VBFD Fire Drone by the Multi-media Division)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

The call came around 2 p.m. for the residential fire in the 800 block of Sandoval Drive in the Ocean Lakes area.

Officials say that responding units found heavy smoke coming from the side of the single-family home.

The fire was under control at 2:18 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the department.

No occupants were home at the time and there were no reported injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s cat.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s office.

The VBFD reminds everyone to have working smoke detectors inside their house and check them once a month.

