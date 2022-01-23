VBFD: No injuries following house fire on Hughes Ave in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department are currently on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the call for the residential fire came in around 10:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Hughes Avenue.

When they go to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire.

Initial reports from VBFD say the home was safely evacuated. There were two adults inside the home at the time of the fire. One person was sent to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.