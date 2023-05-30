VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been displaced and three pets have died following a house fire Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 3200 block of Gallahad Dr., which is located at the Villages at West Neck. Dispatch says the call for the fire came in around 9:25 a.m.

WORKING FIRE: 3200 Gallahad Drive – Villages at West Neck Crews dispatched to a single family residential fire. pic.twitter.com/dqog3XHPW6 — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) May 30, 2023

Officials say when crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. There were no people home at the time of the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 9:49 a.m. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters, however, two cats and one dog did die as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.