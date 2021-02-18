Crews respond to house fire on Clayton Court in Virginia Beach

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2021 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon.

On February 18, around 2:48 p.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1900 block of Clayton Court located in the Charlestowne Lakes South section of the city.

The first arriving units reported fire showing in the front of the residence. Officials say the fire was marked out at 2:58 p.m. and was contained to the exterior.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

