Crews respond to fire on Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Sandbridge Wednesday night.

The call came in reporting the blaze around 8:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach, dispatchers said.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials said the fire was in a two-story residence.

