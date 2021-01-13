VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Sandbridge Wednesday night.
The call came in reporting the blaze around 8:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach, dispatchers said.
There were no reported injuries.
Fire officials said the fire was in a two-story residence.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Crews respond to fire on Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday night
- Huff, Hauser lead No. 18 Virginia past Fighting Irish, 80-68
- President Trump impeached just a week before Biden’s inauguration
- 100-plus people arrested in Capitol riot, AP count finds
- SpaceX conducts 3 successful rocket tests in single day in South Texas