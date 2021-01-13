Crews respond to fire on Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday night

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Sandbridge Wednesday night.

The call came in reporting the blaze around 8:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach, dispatchers said.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials said the fire was in a two-story residence.

  • (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)
  • (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)
  • (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10