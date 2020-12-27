VBFD: 8 apartments damaged in fire at complex on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

(Courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to an apartment fire in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon where eight apartments were damaged.
The call came in around 4:37 p.m. for the incident in the 5200 Indian River Road. All occupants were evacuated with no reported injuries, officials say.
Virginia Beach Dispatch said around 5:50 p.m. that the fire was ruled under control.
Several crews are still on the scene assessing and investigating.
No further information is available.
