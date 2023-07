VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning in the Oceana section of Virginia Beach.

According to VBFD, the call for a commercial fire came in around 12:12 a.m. in the 200 block of First Colonial Rd. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the building.

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Crews respond to fire on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach (Photos Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit © 2023

Officials say the fire was marked under control at 12:33 a.m. and there were no injuries reported for either civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.