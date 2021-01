VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire in Virginia Beach Saturday night.

Virginia Beach Dispatch says the call came in at about 10:30 p.m. for the incident in the 5700 block of Brandon Boulevard.

Injuries have not bee reported at this time.

Fire on Brandon Blvd. in Virginia Beach

(Courtesy: Luthy Photography)

Fire on Brandon Blvd. in Virginia Beach

(Courtesy: Luthy Photography)