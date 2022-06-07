VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to an apparent dumpster fire in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 2:50 p.m. at Geese Logistics, a trucking company in the 1300 block of Diamond Springs Road.

As of 3:30 p.m., officials say there were no injuries reported. The Virginia Beach Dire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

In photos sent by a viewer to 10 On Your Side, the fire appears to have occurred at a dumpster on the side of the building. In later photos, the fire appeared to have spread to the side of the building.

No further information has been released.

Geese Logistics Fire, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy – Dawn Adams)

