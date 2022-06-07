VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to an apparent dumpster fire in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 2:50 p.m. at Geese Logistics, a trucking company in the 1300 block of Diamond Springs Road.

As of 3:30 p.m., officials say there were no injuries reported. The Virginia Beach Dire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

In photos sent by a viewer to 10 On Your Side, the fire appears to have occurred at a dumpster on the side of the building. In later photos, the fire appeared to have spread to the side of the building.

No further information has been released.

