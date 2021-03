VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters were able to confine a blaze to its room of origin at a residence on Lawson Hall Road in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lawson Hall Road, dispatchers said.

The fire was marked out by 7:30 p.m. after being confined to the room of origin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VBFD crews on scene of a Residential Structure fire, 5000 block of Lawson Hall Rd. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) March 23, 2021

