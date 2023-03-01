VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire at a local restaurant Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach.
According to a spokesperson from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 8 a.m. at Captain D’s Seafood, located on Virginia Beach Blvd.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from inside the restaurant. The fire was later determined to be coming from an appliance.
VBFD says the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
