VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a commercial building fire Monday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 6:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Arrowhead Dr.

WAVY video from the scene shows the building houses several businesses. Officials say one unit sustained minor fire damage.

No injuries were reported and officials say the business can still operate.