Crews respond to 2 story fire in Virginia Beach on Windmill Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters worked a two-story fire on Sunday evening.

The call came in just after 6:45 p.m. for a fire in the 3600 block of Windmill Drive.

Fire officials said it was a small fire to the exterior of the house that possibly extended further.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

