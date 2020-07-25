Crews remove the Confederate monument from Princess Anne County Courthouse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews removed the Confederate monument in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.

The monument stood at the old Princess Anne County Courthouse on the corner of Princess Anne and North Landing Road and has been there since the early 1900s.

Confederate monument Princess Anne County Courthouse

(Photo courtesy: Regina Mobley)

The city council voted on Thursday to remove the monument and store it until a decision has been made on where to relocate it.

The city now has to wait 30 days to solicit any offers from historical groups, museums, or other entities that may want to take the monument.

