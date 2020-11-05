Crews put out fire at home on 20th St. at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to the 600 block of 20th Street Thursday afternoon. This is the Vibe District of Virginia Beach, at the Oceanfront.

A fire dispatcher confirmed they received the call at 12:30 p.m. Crews arrived and quickly knocked down the fire.

The location is at the intersection of Mediterranean Avenue.

Video from the scene did not show any visible signs of damage to the exterior of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

