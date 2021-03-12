Crews in Virginia Beach work 2 separate house fires less than 30 minutes apart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Virginia Beach responded to two separate fires less than 30 minutes apart Friday.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) tweeted about the first fire at about 11:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Coconut Lane. Officials said one person who was removed from the structure was being treated on the scene.

There is no update on the person’s condition.

At 12:07 p.m., VBFD tweeted about the second fire in the 700 block of Avalon Avenue. Officials say this was a garage fire and no injuries were reported.

There is no information on the circumstances surrounding the fires and officials are still investigating.