Crews from Virginia Beach Fire, North Carolina departments team up to install more than 50 smoke alarms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews from Virginia Beach Fire, Currituck County, and Knotts Island teamed up to install more than 50 smoke alarms for residents on the Virginia and North Carolina border.

A recent fatality prompted the initiative and on Saturday, firefighters visited homes, going door-to-door, to install smoke alarms and share safety tips with residents.

Crews installed 51 alarms and one CO (carbon monoxide) alarm in the Sandy Point Community on the border.

Homes with pre-existing smoke alarms were tested to ensure they had adequate coverage.

“The Virginia Beach Fire Department would like to remind citizens that smoke and fire move very quickly. A working smoke alarm may save your life in the event of a fire.”

Virginia Beach residents in need of a smoke alarm can click here for more information.

Knotts Island Fire also said, “We appreciate everyone’s help involved and hope to get more of these free life-saving devices out in the community. Please remember working smoke alarms save lives and to contact Station #8 by phone for any smoke alarm requests.”