Crews find body near False Cape believed to be missing teacher, officials say

Red flags are up along Sandbridge Beach where a teacher went missing in the water on July 9, 2019. (Chopper 10 Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Search and rescue crews found a body in the ocean near False Cape Sunday afternoon that officials believe is a teacher who went missing in the water earlier this week.

Virginia Beach officials say they found the body around 2:15 p.m.

Joel Rubin, CEO of Rubin Communications Group tells 10 On Your Side that Rabbi Alexander Haber from B’Nai Israel Synagogue in Norfolk positively identified the body found as Rabbi Bauman.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a positive identification.

The search to find the 35-year-old man began Tuesday afternoon. Coast Guard officials confirmed the ended their search efforts around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Rubin told media outlets Bauman teaches 7th and 8th grade boys as well as 3rd grade Judaic studies at Toras Chaim.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Linda Kuehn says police received the call for a possible drowning at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Kuehn said there was a group of students and a teacher on the beach. The teacher noticed one of the students, a 13-year-old, was in trouble, so he went in the water to help. The student was able to get out, but the teacher did not.

