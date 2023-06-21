VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The first BEACH IT! country music festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is happening this weekend, but the weather is already causing some headaches days ahead of the inaugural event.

Crews spent the morning Wednesday scrambling to keep rising water back from the event setup on the beach. They are working to make sure the ocean waves don’t damage any equipment.

Bulldozers were utilized to create small sand dunes, to prevent water from getting to the main stage.

Waves were high Wednesday. WAVY Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson said they reached five feet in the morning. But while the weather for the rest of the week will be soggy, WAVY meteorologists said there’s hope for brighter and drier weather for the last two days of the festival.

This will be the second time this year we’ve seen bad weather put a damper on a music festival at the Oceanfront. You may recall, Something in the Water had multiple delays and even had to cancel the last day because of high winds and rain. We can only hope we don’t see a case of déjà vu with BEACH IT!

