Crews continue to tweak traffic flow at congested VB intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Traffic troubles are plaguing an intersection in Virginia Beach.

Officials tried to fix the problem, but some drivers say they haven’t seen an improvement at Indian River and Kempsville roads. Some say things have gotten worse.

“I avoid this intersection any time I can,” driver Karen Zito said.

City officials say they’re continuing to tweak things at the intersection to hopefully make traffic better.

The hope was when the intersection of Indian River and Kempsville roads got a facelift, it would help the congestion.

“I notice a great deal of people complain about the wait,” added driver Rosemary Blaicher. “That’s basically what it is. They just don’t like this intersection at all.”

The construction done on the intersection was a first for the city and designed to help the traffic flow.

“Heaven forbid if you want to make a turn because you [fear] for your life,” Zito said.

City officials say they have heard an earful from drivers, but not all has been negative.

“I just want drivers to know that we’ve done our research,” said project manager Jessica Blackburn. “We’ve done our homework. It’s different, but it is going to work.”

In the process of getting things right, the city is always tweaking the things. On Tuesday morning, they adjusted the light cycles, meaning the red lights won’t be nearly as long.

“When you’re on Indian River, all your lights are going to be green and when they’re red and you’re on Kempsville, all their lights are going to be green,” Blackburn added. “That’s what we are trying to work.”

Indian River and Kempsville is the busiest intersection in the city.

“100,000 cars a day go through this intersection,” Blackburn said.

Drivers hope the changes will help.

For more information on the project, including traffic flow maps, click on this link.