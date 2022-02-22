Crews closing portion of Carolina Ave in Virginia Beach due to utility work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Carolina Avenue in Virginia Beach will be closed for several days in early March due to utility work.

Carolina Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Mediterranean Avenue will be closed beginning March 1.

Crews will put up advanced warning signs warning motorists of the utility work and detour routes. Residents in the area will still have access to their properties during the work which is expected to be completed on March 8.