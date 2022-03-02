Crews closing portion of Butternut Dr in Virginia Beach due to sanitary sewer repair

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Butternut Drive will be closed for a week due to a sanitary sewer repair.

Butternut Drive will be closed between Old Great Neck Road and Big Leaf Circle Thursday, March 3.

Traffic in the area will be detoured via Reagan Avenue. Residents in the area will still have access to their properties at all times.

This closure is expected to be in place until next Thursday, March 10.

For more information, contact Michael Lynn with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-385-8472.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10