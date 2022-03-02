Crews closing portion of Butternut Dr in Virginia Beach due to sanitary sewer repair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Butternut Drive will be closed for a week due to a sanitary sewer repair.

Butternut Drive will be closed between Old Great Neck Road and Big Leaf Circle Thursday, March 3.



Traffic in the area will be detoured via Reagan Avenue. Residents in the area will still have access to their properties at all times.



This closure is expected to be in place until next Thursday, March 10.

For more information, contact Michael Lynn with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-385-8472.