Crews begin maintenance work on Pungo Ferry Bridge in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are advising motorists traveling on the Pungo Ferry Bridge as public works crews begin maintenance that is expected to last till June.

Virginia Beach officials posted the maintenance schedule earlier this month as crews continue work on the bridge which began on March 8.

Officials say a single lane will be open, controlled by flaggers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Total shutdowns will occur on weekends beginning March 12 through May 3.



Total shutdowns will begin Fri. at 9 p.m. and conclude Mon. at 5 a.m.



Work is scheduled to be complete in June 2021.