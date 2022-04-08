VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the Oceanfront Friday night.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of 21st Street by Peabody’s. 10 On Your Side saw emergency vehicles responding around 11 p.m.

Emergency medical providers and police were still on the scene as of 11:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said there were injuries but did not give further details.

10 On Your Side went to the scene and saw a damaged car between a streetlight pole and a garage door at Peabody’s.

Police had closed the roadway as they worked the crash.

Witnesses said the car burst into flames upon impact. Someone who heard the crash said “there was no tire screeching” just a loud bang.s

Crash on 21st Street in Virginia Beach April 8, 2022. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

Crash on 21st Street in Virginia Beach April 8, 2022. (WAVY photo)

Crash on 21st Street in Virginia Beach April 8, 2022. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

Crash on 21st Street in Virginia Beach April 8, 2022. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.