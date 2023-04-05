VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a vehicle and a Virginia Beach school bus injured three students Wednesday morning, a school official said.

The bus was transporting students to Corporate Landing Middle School when “it was reported that a car ran a red light and hit the bus,” according to Corporate Landing Middle principal Robert Yoshinda in a message sent out to parents and guardians of students on the bus.

He said there were three students with minor injuries, with two of them taken to the hospital. The rest of the students, he said, were taken on another bus to the school and were evaluated by the school nurse “out of an abundance of caution.”

He encouraged parents to contact the school with any concerns related to the crash.