Road closed following deadly accident involving pedestrian in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach Monday night.
Virginia Beach Police tweeted Monday night about the deadly crash, which happened in the 6000 block of Indian River Road around 9:40 p.m.
Dispatchers said Indian River would be closed between Reon Drive and Level Green Boulevard due to this incident while police investigate.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
