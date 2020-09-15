Road closed following deadly accident involving pedestrian in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach Monday night.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted Monday night about the deadly crash, which happened in the 6000 block of Indian River Road around 9:40 p.m.

Dispatchers said Indian River would be closed between Reon Drive and Level Green Boulevard due to this incident while police investigate.

VBPD investigating a pedestrian/vehicle fatality crash. Please avoid the area in the 6000 block of Indian River Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours in both directions for the investigation. More to follow. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 15, 2020

