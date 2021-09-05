Fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night in Virginia Beach.
Dispatchers received a call reporting the crash just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Holland Road at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway.
At 9:48 p.m., police tweeted information that Lynnhaven Road would be closed in both directions between Holland Road and Riverbend Road.
Drivers were asked to use an alternate route.
More information will be released once it’s available.
