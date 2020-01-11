Crash involving motorcycle closes West Neck Road in Virginia Beach

Breaking News
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a motorcycle has closed a portion of West Neck Road in Virginia Beach early Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Indian River Road and West Neck Road.

The injuries sustained in the crash were reportedly not life-threatening, however the accident has caused the road to shutdown from the intersection to Princess Anne and West Neck Road.

Motorists are warned to expect delays following the accident.

