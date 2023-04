VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a fuel tanker on Saturday evening.

Due to the crash, Laskin Road is shut down from Regency Drive to North Great Neck Road.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area or find alternate routes.

Crash involving a fuel tanker and motorcycle on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach on April 22. (Credit: WAVY – Kevin Romm)

No further information at this time.

VBPD is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle & a truck at Laskin Rd. & Phillips Ave. Significant traffic impacts as west bound Laskin Rd. is shut down from Regency Dr. to N. Great Neck Rd. Please avoid the area/find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ZCFgUMJHSz — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) April 22, 2023