Bicycle and vehicle crash closing Virginia Beach Blvd, near King Richard Rd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a crash in the North Central community of Virginia Beach.

According to police, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. That is near the intersection of King Richard Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the crash involved a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police have not released any details on how the crash happened or if anyone is injured.

